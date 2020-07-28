LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will offer more ways to complete services without going to a DMV office during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The DMV announced that most Nevadans will be able to renew their driver's licens or ID card online or by mail come fall. Drivers 65 and older will be gratned an automatic one-year extension on driver's license renewals, effective immediately.
The DMV estimates that the new measures will allow approximately 75,000 people with expiring IDs to avoid a visit to the DMV.
“Enabling drivers to skip the trip to the DMV not only helps them, it will help the DMV serve those who need car registrations or other services much more quickly,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “Alternate license renewals will also have a lasting impact on the DMV as about 100,000 Nevadans will be eligible each year.”
Those not eligible to renew online or by mail include those with cards with a term of less than eight years, such as instruction permit holders, immigrants with a limited-term license or ID, driver authorization card holders, those with certain medical conditions and sex offenders.
DMV officials said those who hold a card valid for eight years will be eligible to renew with alternate methods every other time, so a person would only have to visit the DMV for renewal once every 16 years.
License and ID fees will remain the same and renewed cards will be mailed using the customer's existing photo.
The extension for drivers 65 and older is to allow time for seniors to make an appointment, the DMV said. The DMV advised senior drivers to renew on time if possible. Those drivers should print and carry an extension letter from the DMV website until they have successfully renewed their license or identification card. DMV officials said new licenses would not be issued and the expiration date would not be updated on a driver's record.
The DMV continues to advise visiting the DMV website before booking an in-person appointment and field service offices. Offices continue to operate and a reduced capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
