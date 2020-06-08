LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will announce a reopening date Monday afternoon.
Nevada DMV director Julie Butler will announce a reopening date, along with procedures and safety guidelines, during a virtual press conference at 1 p.m. June 8.
In May, DMV officials released preliminary guidelines for reopening. Officials said the DMV would only offer services that directly impact a person's ability to drive within 30 days of reopening.
The DMV had previously issued a 90-day extension of all DMV issued documents. These documents will be extended for a period of 90 days from the date DMV offices reopen to the public, the DMV website notes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Close it permanently down ! Privatization of DMV ,insurance office agents ,can do all of these same things better and more efficient ! Smog stations,ez stickers or plates .maybe an address change ! Driving schools can issue licenses and do testing!
