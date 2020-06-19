LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced that it has temporarily suspended all non-commercial driving skills tests after a drive examiner in Las Vegas contracted coronavirus.
Driving skills tests will resume on Monday, June 22, the DMV said. Drive examiners will continue to wear full personal protective equipment, the agency said in a news release.
According to Nevada DMV, the drive examiner, based at the West Flamingo office, reported feeling ill prior to reporting for work on Wednesday, June 17, and has not worked since. The examiner was wearing full personal protective equipment, including a face shield, mask, gloves and gown during all tests performed on Monday and Tuesday, the release says.
Drive tests resumed on Monday, June 15 for the first since the Department closed on March 16 due to the pandemic, DMV said.
Employees and individuals with whom the examiner may have come into contact with will be notified by the Southern Nevada Health District.
"We're taking this brief pause to re-evaluate our protocols. Even though our examiners have been wearing personal protective equipment, the driver and the examiner sit in close proximity during a test. We must continue to put the safety of the public and our employees first," said DMV Director Julie Butler.
According to the Department, for their own safety and for the safety of the examiners, driving test applicants will now be required, instead of encouraged, to also wear face coverings.
The agency says it will continue taking the temperature of driving test applicants before administering the test and will initiate daily temperature checks of staff starting next week.
"We know there is a huge demand for drive tests and we apologize for this temporary disruption in services while we continually look for the safest and most efficient ways to serve the public," Butler said.
The Department said the drive test area at the West Flamingo DMV office has been cordoned off. The agency is planning a deep cleaning of the facility on Saturday, June 20, during a previously-planned closure.
