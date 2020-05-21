LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has released its guidelines and procedures for reopening, though a date for reopening has not been set.
“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 emergency. The DMV thanks you for your continued patience,” DMV director Julie Butler said in a statement. “We’re releasing our plan well in advance so everyone will know what to expect. We’re going to serve motorists with the most pressing needs first and ask others to use alternative services or hold off from visiting a DMV office.”
The DMV will only offer services that directly impact a person's ability to drive within 30 days of reopening. The DMV will only accept walk-in customers at that time and all previously held appointments have been canceled.
The following services will be offered from the DMV upon reopening:
- Driver’s license suspension or revocation reinstatements
- Driver’s license knowledge tests
- License or ID for customers with no form of valid ID
- Original vehicle registration of recently-purchased vehicles not eligible for online registration
- Vehicle movement permits
- Title transfers
- Renewals of documents that expired prior to March 16
- Transactions involving bad debt with the Department
- Commercial Driver License services (where available)
- Dealer Services, Fleets, Motor Carriers, Registration Services and Occupational License Renewals
DMV customers are encouraged to go online first to see if their services can be completed online before coming to an office.
Drivers' license tests for non-commercial drivers will not be offered due to social distancing measures.
DMW workers will start returning to work May 26 for training and to handle the backlog of requests prior to reopening.
