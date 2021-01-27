LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada DMV is still by appointment only, but half of the people making appointments aren't showing up.
Nevada DMV spokesperson Kevin Malone said appointments are booked 90 days out at any given time. Because so many people aren't showing up, they end up with spaces other people could have had for an appointment.
The DMV is asking people to go online and cancel their appointments if they can't make it so someone else can get in. Malone said to check online for what documents you may need if you do get an in-person appointment.
"If you come to the DMV prepared and on time for your appointment, you'll be in and out in a half hour," Malone said. "It works very well if you're prepared and have an appointment."
Most drivers license IDs and renewals can be done online. Malone said the Nevada DMV has done over 50,000 online since September.
