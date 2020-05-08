LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices will remain closed in Phase 1 of the state's reopening, Gov. Sisolak said in his address Thursday.
As a result, the DMV has issued an automatic 90-day extension of all DMV issued documents (driver's license, identification card, vehicle registration, etc.). This also includes business licenses, the DMV said.
According to the DMV, this extension now applies to any document which contains an expiration date that falls in the following date range: March 16 through the end of Gov. Sisolak's Declared State of Emergency. These documents will be extended for a period of 90 days from the date DMV offices reopen to the public, the DMV website notes. A reopening date has not been set.
The DMV also said that those with expirations for 30 days after its offices reopen will have 60 days from reopening to renew.
Previously, the extension was granted on documents expiring between March 16 and April 30 and was granted for 90 days from the expiration date of the document.
The DMV notes that the extension begins on the date of expiration listed on your DMV issued document. The expiration date on your driver's license or other document will not change, the DMV said.
Motorists are asked to print the letter from the DMV with their document at all times as proof of eligibility for the automatic extension. The letter can be found by visiting dmvnv.com.
While the DMV offices remain closed, DMV online services and kiosks remain open and can process transactions. However, the DMV notes that most driver's licenses and ID cards cannot be renewed online.
