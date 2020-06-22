UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said offices will be open normal hours on Tuesday, June 23.

They said the outage was caused by a backhoe that accidentally cut fiber optic cables at a construction site in Las Vegas.

UPDATE: Upon reopening its appointment systems to the public Monday, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles hit a technical issue, preventing users from making an appointment.

"DMV is unable to unable to process transactions or make appointments today due to a IT outage," Nevada DMW tweeted. "We have no estimated time when services may be up. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The DMV was closed Saturday due to a state IT upgrade.

Previously, the DMV went without appointments upon reopening. It decided to move back to an appointment system after long lines at multiple locations.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced that it is reopening its appointment services to the public.

According to the DMV, beginning Monday, June 22, the Department will serve only customers with appointments at its offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.

The agency says that the change will help eliminate the long lines that have formed outside its offices since the DMV resumed limited in-person services on June 15.

Procedures at rural and commercial offices will not chance, the Department says.

Appointment scheduling for both general services and drive tests will be available at 8 p.m. Friday on the DMV website, dmvnv.com.

DMV staff have already been making appointments for customers who weren't served immediately at its field offices, the Department said.

"We thank our customers for their cooperation over the past week as we took care of those with the most urgent needs," said Nevada DMV Director Julie Butler. "We're ready to go with appointments, but I want to stress that our other reopening procedures haven't changed. If you can drive legally, please delay your DMV visit until mid-July or later. Visit our website first."

The agency also announced Friday that it was temporarily suspending non-commercial driving skills tests after a drive examiner at a Las Vegas DMV office contracted coronavirus. The agency says it will resume driving skills tests on Monday, June 22.