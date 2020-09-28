LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is charging late fees for some registrations that could have been renewed amid the pandemic.

According to DMV spokesperson Kevin Malone, the agency had an extension and waiver of late fees in place from March 12 through Sept. 13

As this extension has expired, the DMV is now charging late fees on transactions that could have been completed on time, notably most vehicle registration renewals, Malone said.

The DMV says that online and kiosk registration renewals have been available throughout the pandemic, and there were no interruptions to these services.

Additionally, motorists can get a movement permit on an expired registration online through MyDMV or at a DMV office without an appointment, the DMV said. Late fees are not charged for the period the movement permit is in effect.

According to the DMV, there are several types of vehicle registrations that must be renewed in person or by mail. As a result, the DMV says it is waiving late fees for those who must visit a DMV office and have not been able to do so through no fault of their own.

Late fees are not being charged on these transactions:

Classic Vehicle Exemptions

Professional Firefighter plates

Active-duty military and spouse exemptions

Tribal exemptions

The agency said it is also waiving late fees on driver’s license and ID card transactions until Jan. 31, 2021. An extension for all licenses and IDs remains in effect until Nov. 12. Drivers 65 and older have one year from expiration of their driver’s license to visit a DMV office to renew.

The DMV recently announced that as many as 75,000 Nevadans with driver’s licenses or identifications cards that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to renew online at the agency's website.

For additional information on the DMV's registration late fees, visit: https://dmvnv.com/regfees.htm#late