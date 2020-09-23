LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday announced that as many as 75,000 Nevadans with driver’s licenses or identifications cards that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to renew online at the agency's website.
“As many as 75,000 Nevadans can use this service right now,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “Enabling drivers to skip the trip to the DMV not only helps them, it will help the DMV serve those who need car registrations or other services much more quickly.”
Renewals can be made at dmvnv.com.
Drivers who renew online should cancel their office visit after they renew, Butler emphasized.
“It’s crucial to cancel your appointment. It will make these new services a win-win for everyone,” she said.
Most drivers age 16 to 70, and ID card holders of all ages, can take advantage of the new services if their expiration date is March 12, 2020, or later, the DMV said in a news release.
Nevadans who qualify can renew online even if they have received a postcard stating that an in-person renewal is required. Renewed cards will be mailed using the customer’s existing photograph.
According to the DMV, those who who received a four-year card at their last renewal will receive an eight-year card if they are under 65 at the time of renewal.
Fees are $42.25 for a driver’s license and $22.25 for an ID card, officials said. Late fees are being waived through January 31, 2021.
Cards that are not eligible include Instruction Permits, Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Driver Authorization Cards and any license or ID with a term of less than four years, the agency noted. Drivers with more than three moving violations since their last renewal also will not qualify. See the DMV website for a full list of qualifications.
The DMV said that drivers 65 and older, a one-year license extension remains in effect to give these Nevadans more time to schedule a DMV office visit. An extension for all licenses and ID cards remains in effect through Nov. 12.
