LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services completed an upgrade to the state's lab reporting system to turn around COVID-19 test results faster.
The system upgrade is designed to help handle reporting issues and the increasing volume of reports. According to Governor Steve Sisolak's office, the computer system will be able to process results from individual labs up to seven times faster than before.
According to a release, the upgrade will "provide the State and the public more timely numbers as it relates to how many COVID-19 tests Nevada is conducting per day and how many tests are coming back positive."
Nevada DHHS took 35,821 total records of reportable conditions in 2019. The system now sees that many reports in a single week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sisolak's office said.
Due to the new upgrade, the state is reporting 15,000 new COVID-19 tests taken and more than 1,200 new cases. The state said not all tests were performed in one day, but the new system can process test results more quickly, including those that may have been backlogged.
The quicker turnaround time will not apply to labs that run tests themselves, the state said.
Las Vegas and the entire state of Nevada needs to shut down now before they will have an even worse outcome with the virus. It is now going on over one week of solid case increases and death rate soaring. The neighboring states are also seeing record highs and the airlines are bringing in the infected to the city. When will they wake up and take this virus seriously.. The casinos can wait! Work can wait! The risk with the virus cannot wait! We must stop the spread across the country, Sisolak WAKE UP! SHUT VEGAS Down before it's way too late and many die form this virus.
