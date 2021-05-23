LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said they were working to correct a technical error in its unemployment insurance system on Sunday.
On May 23, DETR released the following statement:
DETR has identified errors in the UI system which have resulted in some claimants not being able to file claims. In one instance claimants cannot see link to file and others see the link but when clicked, the user receives an error.
Currently, staff is working to correct the issues with no defined timeframe when these issues will be resolved. Claimants are encouraged to clear their cookies and revisit the site. DETR will share further updates if additional issues arise.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.