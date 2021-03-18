LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced it would go offline nightly for the next week to help process payments.
Nevada DETR said it will temporarily take the UI system (ui.nv.gov) every night from March 18 through March 26. The outage will last from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. nightly.
DETR said the outage will help the agency speed up payment processing of claims. DETR said the site typically gets fewer visitors during the overnight hours, making it an ideal time for updates. During these hours, claimants will not be able to file claims or access resource materials.
The maintenance doesn't impact the PUA, DETR or JobConnect websites.
