LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is warning of a potential Facebook scam.

DETR has identified a fake Facebook page using the departments logo and phishing for personal information.

The page has been blocked and reported by DETR. Claimants are reminded to be aware of fake website URLs.

DETR's direct websites include:

You can report any potential scams to the state through the DETR website at https://detr.nv.gov/Page/Unemployment_Fraud

