LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is warning of a potential Facebook scam.
DETR has identified a fake Facebook page using the departments logo and phishing for personal information.
SCAM ALERT:— DETR Nevada (@DetrNevada) March 4, 2021
DETR has identified a fake Facebook page that is a potential scam. The fake pages are using DETR’s logos to trick people and are trying to phish for personal information. pic.twitter.com/FTvLWkUZum
The page has been blocked and reported by DETR. Claimants are reminded to be aware of fake website URLs.
DETR's direct websites include:
You can report any potential scams to the state through the DETR website at https://detr.nv.gov/Page/Unemployment_Fraud
