LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will hold a press call Thursday on ongoing stimulus bill discussions.
Nevada DETR Director Elisa Cafferata and Strike Force Leader Barbara Buckley will talk around 12 p.m. Dec. 24 to address how the delay in passage of Congress' stimulus bill will negatively impact Nevadans, according to a press release.
While the House and Senate have approved the $900 billion bill, President Donald Trump has held off on officially signing the bill. Trump expressed that he was not satisfied with $600 direct payments passed in the legislation, and asked that checks be raised to $2,000 for eligible recipients.
House Republicans blocked a measure to increase the direct payments Thursday morning.
The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
The Associated Press contributed to this story. Check back for updates.
