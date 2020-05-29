LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) shows unemployment insurance totaled 15,607 for the week ending May 23.
According to a news release, claims were down 2,230, or 12.5 percent compared to last week's total of 17,837.
This is the fourth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims, the release says. Through the week ending May 23, there have been 495,840 initial claims filed in 2020, 474,488 of which have come in the last eleven weeks, DETR notes.
According to DETR, continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell to 343,030. This marks a decline from the previous week of 26,011 claims, or 7.0 percent.
Nevada's insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, was 24.9 percent in the week, a decline of 1.8 percentage points. The calculation of insured unemployment rate is different from the state's total unemployment rate, according to DETR.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 37,567 initial claims filed in the week, the first full week in which the program was available for claimants to file, according to DETR.
A total of 172,346 PUA continued claims were filed in the week. However, DETR notes that this figure includes multiple weeks of claims and is the first week of available data.
Nevada's Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 4,745 claims, according to DETR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.