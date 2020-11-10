LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says it has started processing payments for a fourth week of the Lost Wages Assistance Program.
According to DETR, the agency started processing payments for week 4 of LWA to eligible claimants this week. As in round one, the process is expected to last up to 10 days, DETR said.
After week 4 is completed, DETR says it will make sure they have enough money left in the grant to pay week 5 of the program.
DETR reminds that claimants do not need to do anything to get the LWA funds. According to DETR, claimants must be receiving at least $100 in UI benefits or any amount in PUA in order to be eligible for the program.
For more information on the Lost Wages Assistance program, visit: https://gov.nv.gov/Constituent/Unemployment/.
