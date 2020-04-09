LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In response to the surge in people trying to file claims with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), the agency says it has hired additional staff.

According to a news release, DETR says it has nearly tripled its staff in support of the unemployment insurance program, going from about 76 employees in UI to more than 200. DETR says its continuing to look at options for additional hires to support the program in the coming weeks.

The agency still encourages online filing, and adds that of its initial claims, 96 percent have been successfully filed online, with 4 percent over the phone.

In addition, DETR notes that the State of Nevada is working through preliminary steps to implement the federal stimulus noted in the CARE act, which includes:

Federal pandemic unemployment compensation for an additional $600 per week through July 2020.

Pandemic emergency unemployment compensation for an additional 13 weeks of benefits.

Pandemic unemployment assistance for independent contractors, gig workers and other workers not covered by standard unemployment insurance.

The agency says it has developed additional services for those needing PIN and password support. The UI Security Helpdesk has expanded hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. The desk can be reached at (702) 486-3293 in Southern Nevada or (775) 687-6838 in Northern Nevada.

DETR also launched a password reset tool for those who cannot use the password recovery feature on the website. The form can be accessed at: gov.nv.gov/forms/unemployment/

Claimants who believe they have been a victim of unemployment insurance identity theft may file a complain with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General: ag.nv.gov/complaints/file_complaint/ or call the AG hotline toll free: (888) 434-9989.