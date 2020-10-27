LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada unemployment claimants whose debit cards were declined on Tuesday should now be able to access their funds, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
According to DETR, the issue, which was on Bank of America's side, "briefly stopped claimants from accessing their debit cards."
DETR says that the declines were caused by a "brief systemic issue with Bank of America that has been fixed now."
Cards should be working now.— DETR Nevada (@DetrNevada) October 27, 2020
Individuals should now have access to their benefit funds. pic.twitter.com/RoC8LMGKY7
The agency says that individuals should not have access to their benefit funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.