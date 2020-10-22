LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation began processing funds from the Lost Wages Assistance program last week, the agency clarified that not all unemployment recipients have received the payments yet.
In an email to FOX5 on Thursday, DETR spokeswoman Rosa Mendez said that the extra $300 LWA payments for PUA claimants began on Oct. 15 and are now complete.
Mendez said that first round of LWA payments for unemployment claimants will not be completed until the middle of next week.
DETR reiterated that if UI claimants are not getting at least $100 a week in benefits, they would not eligible for the LWA benefit.
DETR says that claimants should only contact the UI call center if they have not received the benefit after next week.
