LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it is working to correct an issue of delayed payments this week.
On Thursday morning, Nevada DETR said that a delay in payments that claimants are experiencing is due to the federal banking holiday earlier this week. Later Thursday afternoon, DETR officials said it wasn't actually the holiday that was the issue, but that payments just weren't processed.
"Thanks to diligent claimant outreach, on Thursday DETR was made aware that PUA benefit payments were not processed Monday, July 5. Unfortunately, initially it appeared the payment delays were a result of the federal banking holiday," a DETR spokesperson said in an email.
The spokesperson said payment for PUA claimants who filed weekly certifications on Sunday, July 4 will be processed Friday, July 9. Those claimants can expect their deposit to be made into their account within three business days. Regular unemployment insurance claimants were not impacted, DETR said.
Nevada DETR said they are working with their third-party vendor to make sure the issue doesn't happen again.
"We understand the stress and pressure the delay in benefits causes claimants and commit to improving benefit delivery going forward," the spokesperson said.
According to DETR, claimants do not receive their benefits within the 72-hour window should call the PUA claims center - Northern Nevada (775) 298-6007, Southern Nevada (702) 998-3081, Rural and out of state (800) 603-9681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.