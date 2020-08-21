LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is conducting a final review to determine whether it will pay $100 in addition to $300 unemployment benefit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A DETR spokesperson said in a statement on Friday that a decision will be made early next week.
"The State is conducting its final review of this program and will be making a decision early next week," said spokesperson Rosa Mendez.
The statement comes nearly two weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order providing for $400 payments in unemployment benefits, with $300 to be paid from the FEMA fund, and the remaining $100 to be paid at states' discretion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.