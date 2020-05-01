LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to continued unemployment claims filed in Nevada, Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation announced an extension of unemployment benefits to those in need.
According to Nevada DETR, the state has met sustained unemployment numbers of continued claims over 5% over a 13-week period. In doing so, it triggers extended benefits to claimants. Now, claimants who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits and their Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits will receive an additional 13 weeks of benefits.
Nevada DETR reported 42,541 initial unemployment claims in the week ending April 25, up 7.7% from the week before. DETR said 412, 211 initial claims have been filed through April 25 since the beginning of the year.
It marks the fifth-highest weekly total in state history.
Continued claims, or those filing weekly for benefits, rose to 274,850. DETR said it was an increase of 18.7%.
