LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported its lowest number of continued claims since mid-April, according to a report released Friday.
Nevada DETR said continued unemployment insurance claims fell by 95,622 claims, just over 28%. Nevada DETR reported 240,346 total continued claims for the week ending Aug. 15.
For initial claims, DETR reported 10,938 total. Nevada DETR said there have been 653,510 initial claims filed so far in 2020, with 631,858 of those since the week ending March 14.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed and gig workers saw 12,356 initial claims filed in the week ending Aug. 15, decrease of 2% from the previous week. Nevada DETR reported 109,617 continued PUA claims for the week ending Aug. 15.
Great news. NOT REALLY... The claims that were denied yesterday by NV judge don't go into these numbers very miss leading article here. Be advised of people still not getting unemployment benefits. Thank you SISOLAK for the failed leadership at DETR. You are in charge why not fix it.
