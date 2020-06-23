LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jobs in Nevada have started to rebound, according to a report released by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
In the May 2020 report, Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City all saw job growth compared to April as businesses started to reopen following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Las Vegas saw 20,900 new jobs, Reno saw 5,900, and Carson City saw 300 new jobs.
Despite the job growth, statewide jobs still decreased by 17.3% since May 2019 as coronavirus continues to show its economic impacts.
“As with last week’s statewide report, today’s report reflects the second month of business closures due to Nevada’s response to COVID-19," DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt said in a statement. "Two trends are clear in this data: the Las Vegas area has been the hardest-hit area of the state, and no area of the state has been unaffected."
Nevada's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 25.3% in May, down from 30.1% in April. Las Vegas was the hardest hit of all Nevada cities, with an unemployment rate of 29% and 295,805 unemployed people in May.
Construction jobs stayed strong over the last year. Las Vegas and Reno saw growth by 3,900 and 1,000 jobs respectively since May 2019.
Due to casino and hotel closures, hospitality saw a huge hit since last year. Las Vegas was down 128,000 jobs and Reno was down 15,000 jobs.
"We see significant job loss in service industries in all our [metro areas], and high unemployment around the state. Due to the focused impact on nonessential businesses, areas with higher population density like Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, and Elko have been particularly impacted by these closures," Schmidt said. "June’s data will give us a better indication of the early impacts of the phased re-openings taking place at the end of May and early June."
