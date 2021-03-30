LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced it would reinstitute work search requirements for claimants to remain eligible for benefits.
Nevada DETR said it would send work search notices this week to some regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants to participate in the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) program. As part of the RESEA program, UI participants will meet with a representative virtually to help connect them to job search opportunities. Participation in the program is required for UI eligibility, if invited. No claimant for PUA or extended benefits (PEUC/SEB) will be selected for the program.
DETR will bring back the work search requirement for all UI benefit claimants starting May 1. All claimants will be required to search for employment opportunities and keep a record of businesses and individuals they contact for employment. They will also need to do several different work search activities a week in order to keep benefits.
“As Nevadans are vaccinated and COVID cases continue to drop, DETR is focusing on getting Nevadans back to work, whether they return to their pre-pandemic job or get training for a new job. This is the next step in connecting with and helping claimants where we can,” DETR director Elisa Cafferata said in a statement.
RESEA PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY
Only those who have received at least one payment within the first five weeks of filing a new regular UI claim or unemployment compensation for ex-military will be selected for RESEA.
All appointments will be held either through Zoom or over the phone. Those who don't have access to computers or can't participate digitally should follow direction on the RESEA letter for contacting a representative.
WORK SEARCH REQUIREMENTS
Claimants are encouraged to look for a job for which they are suited either in experience or training. When conducting a work search, claimants must include:
- The name and addresses of businesses or labor unions contacted
- Date of contact
- Type of work
- Method of contact (i.e., email, phone, in-person)
- The results of the contact
It should also include any offers or refusals of work. If work is refused, the reasoning or justification must be given.
DOCUMENTING WORK SEARCH
For details on acceptable documentation for work search activities, claimants can refer to page 35 of the Nevada Unemployment Insurance Facts for Claimants Handbook and the Top Ten Work Search FAQs located on the ui.nv.gov website. A Work Search Activity Record can also be printed out from ui.nv.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.