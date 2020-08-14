LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw the fewest claims since the launch of the program last week, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
Nevada DETR said 12,606 initial PUA claims were filed in the week ending August 8, a decrease of 31.8%, from the previous week. Nevada DETR said 397,709 PUA initial claims have been filed through the week ending Aug. 8.
Regular unemployment insurance claims continued to rise, according to DETR. Initial claims totaled 17,755 last week, up 29.3% from the week prior. There have been 642,572 initial claims filed through Nevada DETR from through last week.
Continued claims rose to 335,968, according to Nevada DETR, up 2.4% from the previous week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.