LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reports that initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for self-employed workers rose by 74.2% for the week ending July 25.
PUA weekly claims declined by about 10% for the same week, according to a weekly report sent on Friday. Initial claims for standard unemployment insurance (UI) increased by 18%, and continued UI claims increased by 13%.
In a live streamed update on Friday, DETR Administrator Kimberly Gaa said that $600 federal unemployment payments that were not sent earlier in the week were not sent because of a system error that has since been corrected. Gaa said that claimants should start receiving the money soon.
The government isn't approving PUA help and making it extremely difficult to get. Sad how this pandemic has become political while people are dying especially in Vegas where the numbers are not slowing and that something just hit the accelerator pedal. Cases are rising and right now Sisolak needs to make a call and shut down casinos. This virus is out of control and loans are not being given out which is making it easy for the President to say look nobody is needing financial help! This guy is a joke!
