LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation provided a handful of updates regarding unemployment systems Wednesday.
LOST WAGES ASSISTANCE
Nevada DETR said Week 5 of the Lost Wages Assistance program was still being processed as of Wednesday. DETR officials advised that it could take up to ten more days for claimants to see LWA payments come through.
The final payment, -- Week 6 -- would be dependent on if FEMA approved additional funding, Nevada DETR said. Officials said they are waiting to hear back from FEMA on if funding will be extended.
Nevada DETR didn't immediately respond to a request for comment after reports that some claimants had yet to receive LWA Week 4 payments.
PUA PROGRAM ENDING
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program is set to expire on Dec. 26. DETR officials said they are "anxiously awaiting" to hear in Congress will extend the program
DETR's Strike Force has reportedly asked Congress to end the "hybrid" part of the program in which independent contractors apply in the normal Unemployment Insurance system, even if the bulk of their income is earned as an independent contractor.
"As soon as Congress acts, DETR will update claimants as to next steps," DETR officials said.
PUA APPEALS
If your PUA case is still pending a determination or an appeal when the program ends on Dec. 26, you will still get paid.
DETR said PUA claimants in the backlog will have their claim reviewed and resolved, even if it is resolved after Dec. 26. Claimants will receive retroactive benefits once paid.
DETR answers commonly asked questions regarding claims on their website.
How is DETR still not able to figure out anything that resembles competency and efficiency nine months since the pandemic began? The LWA was an executive order signed at the end of AUGUST! that was intended to provide a weekly payment retroactive to the beginning of August.
The vast majority, if not all of the states have finished paying this out some time ago, and here DETR is in the middle of December saying up to 10 more days, when it was 10 more days two weeks ago.
The last weekly payment was made by DETR a month ago. I feel for those who haven’t gotten anything though and had to take it as far as a judge holding DETR in contempt ordering them to pay. I thought they hired a new director and were supposed to have Senate oversight, but absolutely nothing changes with DETR.
