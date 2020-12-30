LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) on Wednesday provided an update regarding the Continued Assistance Act Unemployment Provisions.
In the statement, DETR notes that because the bill was signed after the programs had expired, the delay caused the programs to temporarily lapse.
The agency is urging all claimants to wait for further instructions. Those on regular unemployment insurance should continue filing their weekly claims, DETR said.
On December 27, 2020, a federal Covid-10 relief package called the “Continued Assistance Act” was signed into law. Unfortunately, the bill was signed after the programs all expired. Because of the delay, the programs temporarily lapsed. The federal Department of Labor is now making decisions on how the programs will be reimplemented, including how they want states to “sequence” PEUC and SEB benefits in the UI program and how to treat new PUA claims as opposed to the existing PUA claims. They want every state to operate the programs in the same way. The Department of Labor promised States that these guidelines will be received within two weeks but indicated they would try to send them earlier. As soon as DETR receives this guidance, it will release instructions.
DETR is urging all claimants to wait for further instructions. The only claimants who should be taking action are those on UI who can complete their weekly benefit claims. All others should wait further instructions. Claimants will get all payments for all weeks where they are eligible under the new rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.