LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Monday provided an update regarding claimants who are reporting a freeze on their unemployment debit cards.
In a statement, Nevada DETR said the issue impacts "a limited number of claimants whose debit cards may be erroneously frozen or blocked by the bank."
DETR said claimants who are experiencing issues with holds on their debit cards are urged to contact the agency's call centers to determine the type of hold that has been placed on their card and the steps needed to resolve the issue.
We recognize and understand the frustration people are experiencing with their debit cards. DETR continues to work in partnership with Bank of America in an ongoing effort to resolve these issues for claimants while protecting cardholders and the State from fraud. This issue impacts a limited number of claimants whose debit cards may be erroneously frozen or blocked by the bank. Claimants who are experiencing issues with holds on their debit cards are urged to contact DETR by calling the agency’s call centers (UI: 702- 486-0350; 775-684-0350; and PUA 775- 298-6007 or 702-998-3081) to determine the type of hold has been placed on their card and the steps needed to resolve the issue.
Claimants in PUA can change their payment delivery from debit card to direct deposit. This can be accomplished online through the claimant portal or by contacting the call center. Currently, the UI system does not afford UI claimants a direct deposit option, but the agency is looking into making that feature available in the future. Claimants are encouraged to check with their banking institutions prior to selecting this option as different banking institutions have varied requirements/limits for direct deposit accounts. DETR will continue to work on this issue so that all eligible claimants receive their benefits.
