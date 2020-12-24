LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said a gap in unemployment benefits was "virtually unavoidable" due to the delay in signing Congress' COVID-19 stimulus bill.
Nevada DETR Director Elisa Cafferata and Strike Force Leader Barbara Buckley said the delay in the passage of Congress' stimulus bill will negatively impact hundreds of thousands of Nevadans receiving unemployment benefits.
Unemployment benefits sponsored by the CARES Act are set to expire Saturday, Dec. 26.
"Literally every day that passes adds several days to what the gap [in receiving unemployment benefits] will be," Cafferata said.
Cafferata and Buckley said the gap will come because the Department of Labor will issue guidance on how to implement unemployment funds about ten days after the bill is signed. Nevada DETR said they need to see this guidance to know the impact it will have on rolling out benefits.
The officials said they have done everything they can to prep for the rollout of benefits should the bill be signed.
Even as benefits expire, Nevada DETR advised regular UI claimants to continue filing for benefits online in order to retroactively pay claimants should the bill be signed. There is no similar system for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants, but DETR officials said those claimants would be paid retroactively should a bill be signed.
"Families are about to face unbelievable hardship," Buckley said. "Congress and the President have had months to act."
While the House and Senate have approved the $900 billion bill, President Donald Trump has held off on officially signing the bill. Trump expressed that he was not satisfied with $600 direct payments passed in the legislation, and asked that checks be raised to $2,000 for eligible recipients.
House Republicans blocked a measure to increase the direct payments Thursday morning.
The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
