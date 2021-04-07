LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation provided some claimant tips Wednesday for a new identity verification system required for some unemployment claims.
Claimants must verify their identity through ID.me when filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA. The verification is not required for regular unemployment insurance (UI) claims.
The system is being used to help prevent fraud within the PUA claims system.
“Protecting eligible claimants and their data is one of our top priorities and partnering with ID.me aids the state in ensuring eligible claimants get access to unemployment benefits while combating unemployment fraud,” said Lynda Parven, Administrator of the Employment Security Division.
Nevada DETR acknowledged long wait times with the system but said there are a few things claimants should know when using ID.me:
- PUA claimants should follow directions as noted through an email address and/or link provided through their claimant account. Claimants are encouraged to complete the process during non-peak times, such as late evening or early morning.
- Online verification through a computer or smart phone is encouraged for optimum processing. Any claimants without this technology should contact the PUA call center at:
- 1-800-603-9681
- 775-298-6007
- 702-998-3081
- If you can't use the online option to verify your identity through ID.me, you can speak with a representative. Nevada DETR warned that wait times fluctuate for ID.me depending on the time of day, shift changes or volume of verifications.
- Claimants under the age of 18 will need to be manually validated through DETR Benefit Payment Control. They will need to contact the PUA claims center (numbers above) and either have a claim or weekly certification filed on their behalf. These claims will be held for manual verification.
- If your name provided differs from you name on identity documents, additional documentation will be required. Primary documents must show current name of claimant.
- Claimants who were able to verify their identity through ID.me should be able to log in to their ID.me account through the PUA portal. Once there, they can allow ID.me to share the info with DETR. Once DETR verifies the identity, claimants will be returned to EmployNV and be able to file claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.