LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly 370,000 initial unemployment claims have been filed through April 18, more than in any full calendar year in Nevada history.

According to a new report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, 369,670 initial claims were filed through the week ending April 18. DETR reported 39,496 initial claims were filed in that week alone.

Nevada's insured unemployment rate was 16.8%, the highest rate in state history, DETR said.

Continued claims rose to 231,618, up 22.5% from a week ago, according to DETR. DETR said continued claims are likely to rise as the state continues to see rising levels of initial claims.

Q&A: Your Nevada unemployment questions answered | RESOURCES Having trouble filing for unemployment? You’re far from alone. Your most common questions, answered by FOX5:

Those still looking to file for unemployment can use the online form at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. If you're unable to file online, DETR said you can file via phone by calling the claims center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Northern UI Call Center: (775) 684-0350;

Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350;

Rural areas & Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211;

General Question Hotline: (800) 603-9671.

To continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly, DETR said.

Those who file online can refile using a new last name system:

Claimants with last names starting with A-K are asked to file on Sundays. Last names L-R are asked to file on Mondays. Last names S-Z are asked to file on Tuesday. Wednesday through Saturday are open for all to initiate or renew claims online.