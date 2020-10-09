LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced the appointment of a new deputy director Friday afternoon.
Jenny Casselman will be DETR's new deputy director starting Monday, Oct. 12. Casselman will oversee workforce development initiatives and support the state's business occupations.
“We are very pleased to have Jenny join the DETR team," DETR director Elisa Cafferta said in a statement. "We are confident that her leadership and strategic planning skills will be a great fit with our agency and provide us with a fresh insight into accomplishing our agency’s immediate and long-term mission and goals to serve Nevadans in these challenges times."
Casselman has more than 15 years of experience in management, finance and strategic planning, the agency said. She previously worked as Vice President of Commercial Operations for Greater Commercial Lending (GCL), overseeing commercial loan servicing, secondary marketing, funding and investor functions for small businesses.
Casselman also worked in loan origination for the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program Program (PPP) during the pandemic.
“I am delighted to be selected as DETR’s new deputy director and look forward to meeting the unique challenges afforded by the position," Casselman said. "I look forward to learning more about the agency and meeting with employees in the upcoming weeks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.