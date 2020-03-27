LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced a record amount of unemployment filings in a single week on Friday.
Nevada DETR said 92,298 claims were filed for the week ending March 21, up 1,352 percent from the previous weeks total of 6,356. The claims set a state record for the most ever in a single week.
The previous record of claims was 8,945 in Jan. 2009, DETR said.
Data for the week ending March 27 is expected to be released at a later date.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.