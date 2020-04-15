LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows the early impacts of the coronavirus and subsequent closures on the state.
According to DETR's March economic report, initial unemployment claims are at an all-time high and are nearly six times the previous claims record set in December 2008 during the height of the recession. DETR saw 208,869 unemployment claims in March, up 2,125%, from the same month in 2019.
The report notes that Nevada is down 4,900 jobs over the month and up 10,600 over the year, a growth rate of 0.8%. It marks the first time since August 2011 that Nevada has grown at a rate less than one percent, according to DETR.
“This month’s report shows the earliest stages of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevada’s economy," DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt said in a statement. Schmidt noted that the data is through March 12, before the shut down of nonessential businesses in Nevada went into effect.
"Even so, the March unemployment rate was the highest it’s been in nearly 5 years and employment growth was the slowest it’s been in almost 9 years," Schmidt said. "When data for April is released next month, it will reflect the situation this week and we expect these trends will see significant declines.
Nevada's unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in March, up 2.7 percentage points from February and up 2.2 percentage points when compared to last March, DETR said.
DETR said Nevada is ranked ninth among states with the largest percentage increase in unemployment claims from January to April 2020.
Here are additional notes from DETR's economic report:
- Total employment rose by 0.8 percent over the year, growing at the low end of the range seen over the last year (0.8% - 3.1%).
- Construction added the most jobs out of all sectors, for the 12-month period ending in March 2020, increasing by an average of 6,500 jobs over the same time in the year prior.
- Nevada’s seasonally adjusted employment growth realized 111 consecutive months of year-over-year gains this month.
- This marks the second time since July 2012 that Nevada has grown at a slower rate than the national average.
- The unemployment rate is the highest it’s been since December 2015, nearly five years ago.
