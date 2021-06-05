LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation updated its unemployment insurance website overnight, they said, to improve security.
The change will not affect PUA claimants using EmployNV.com.
DETR said to expect these changes after June 4:
Individuals using ui.nv.gov will see two major changes on the site:
- The type on the sign-in page changed from red to black to make content easier for claimants and employers to read and note necessary information/instructions for filing.
- Claimants and employers can now enter their username and password on one screen (first page), instead of having to utilize two screens to the enter required login information.
Individuals should navigate to the following websites to access the new login screens:
- Claimants: https://ui.nv.gov/css.html, in the upper right hand corner click on “Existing Claimant Sign In."
- Employers: https://ui.nv.gov/ess.html, in the upper right hand corner click on “Existing User Sign In."
