LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans filing for unemployment will now be able to take advantage of extended benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has officially implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) to its unemployment website.
The temporary program provides up to 13 weeks of federally funded benefits to claimaints who have exhausted their regular state unemployment claim. PEUC is payable back to the week ending April 4 and will end the week ending Dec. 26.
“We have been working incessantly in order to provide PEUC and the other CARES Act provisions to Nevadans, and we continue to look at ways to improve our system to meet the ongoing demand,” DETR director Heather Korbulic said in a statement. “We know this additional federal benefit will assist hard-working Nevadans who have lost their jobs, which is why we continue to work tirelessly to address the state’s unemployment benefit needs.”
For PEUC benefits, claimaints must:
- Have received all of their regular UI benefit payments, with no ability to receive further regular UI benefits either because the benefit year has ended or because the claimant has been paid their full benefit amount;
- Have had a recent period of UI eligibility (a "benefit year"), which ended after July 1, 2019;
- Have no eligibility to establish a new benefit year.
If deemed eligible, the claimant will receive the same weekly benefit amount as their regular claim. In addition to the weekly PEUC benefit, claimants will also receive a weekly $600 payment from the CARES Act for weeks filed between April 4 through July 25.
Claimants who are eligible for extended benefits will be notified by DETR. Claimants will need to login to their unemployment account online and file separately for the PEUC benefits. DETR continues to recommend filing during non-peak hours, such as the early morning, later evening and weekend.
DETR has frequently asked questions regarding PEUC benefits on their website.
While DETR says filing online is the most effective way to file for benefits, they said those who want to file over the phone can do so from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at: (775) 684-0350, (702) 486-0350 or (888) 890-8211 (for rural areas and out-of-state). DETR warns that wait times are high on phones and may result in a delay in filing a claim.
Once claimants reach the automated response, they should select option number four (4) for the 13-week extended benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claim.
