LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation issued a statement Monday after PUA claimants reported issues with their accounts.
A viewer who had reached out to FOX5 reported some of his employment history had disappeared from the website and he was now seeing a different weekly payment amount.
DETR issued the following statement:
DETR has learned that a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system update this weekend incorrectly reset claims information in some PUA filers’ accounts. DETR is aware of and working with the vendor to fix the issue in the next 24-48 hours. At that time, claimants will be able to see corrected information in their accounts.
Claimants do not need to take action at this time since DETR is working to fix the issue. Claimants do not need to call the call center and are encourage not to file an appeal. DETR will share additional information as we get it. The EmployNV.gov site is up and available for filers.
