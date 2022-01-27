LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is warning of potential fraud during tax season.
Nevada DETR announced Wednesday that it would send out Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-G by the end of January. The form is used to report unemployment compensation to the IRS. DETR said separate forms will be send for Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Nevada DETR urged claimants to make sure their address is on file correctly on ui.nv.gov for UI claimants and employnv.gov for PUA claimants. DETR said the form will also be available on the websites under the message center or "My Documents" by mid-February.
“We know Nevadans are concerned and have questions regarding the Form 1099-G. The IRS is aware of the magnitude of unemployment fraud nationwide," Employment Security Division Administrator Lynda Parven said. "Our recommendation is for claimants to file their tax returns with the correct information. We suggest all claims filers keep records of the benefit payment they received, if any,."
Anyone who believes they received an incorrect Form 1099-G from DETR can file a report online at detr.nv.gov. You can select the Unemployment Fraud tab under "Quick links" and then click “1099-G Correction Request.” Once a request is filed, nothing else is required by someone reporting the potential error. Nevada DETR said they will investigate inaccuracies and reissue correction forms, if necessary.
If claimants don't receive a corrected form in time to file taxes, the IRS recommends that they file their tax returns with the correct amount and have documentation ready in case the IRS contacts the filer regarding the discrepancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.