LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is investigating after a massive increase in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims.
Nevada DETR said PUA claims increased by 634.5% for the week ending Dec. 5, up by nearly 53,000. The previous week's total was 8,345 claims.
"This marked increase is questionable given the underlying economic conditions," DETR said in a release. "DETR will investigate this latest change in the data to identify any potential trend related to increases in initial claim submittals."
Continues PUA claims saw a moderate decrease of 5.4%, with the fewest continued claims since the start of the PUA program.
