LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Monday provided insight into the status of the Lost Wages Assistance payments.
The LWA program is the federal-state unemployment benefit that provides $300 in additional compensation to those who are eligible. Many FOX5 viewers reached out in the past two weeks about the status of their payments.
According to DETR, they are continuing to pay out week five to unemployment insurance eligible claimants, and they have been distributing slowly "because of IT imitations," a spokesperson for the agency said Monday.
DETR is working hard to get the issues resolved so that LWA payments to UI claimants for week 5 can complete. It is currently estimated that it will take more than a week to finish. It is important to note that payments to claimants are not made all at once, but in batches, so not everyone will receive their payments at the same time. DETR does not anticipate to run out of money because we’ve got a grant from FEMA, and we’re monitoring the payments carefully. We will complete week 5.
For week 6, DETR said they are awaiting approval from FEMA: "DETR reached out to FEMA for additional funding for weeks 3-6 in mid-September. We will not be able to pay week 6 unless we get an approval from FEMA to amend the grant amount."
AM I ELIGIBLE?
DETR reminded that claimants do not need to do anything to get the LWA funds but must be eligible (receiving at least $100 in UI benefits, and any amount in PUA) for the specific weeks covered by LWA.
If a claimant is determined ineligible for any particular week during the program, (for varied reasons), they will not be eligible to receive LWA benefit for that specific week.
(1) comment
What a joke. DETR has been recycling this exact same language about the LWA for weeks now. This explanation about the delay sounds like garbage.
