LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced that starting Saturday, March 28, the agency will add staffing and system support to assist callers with login or PIN assistance.
According to a news release from DETR, individuals needing assistance with resetting their UI login information or PIN have been the main issues that people have encountered while filing online at UI.nv.gov.
DETR said hours for its security help desk will now include Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Individuals can reach the security helpdesk at (775) 687-6838 in Northern Nevada and (702) 486-3292 in Southern Nevada. The helpdesk will provide assistance in English and Spanish.
DETR previously announced that it has developed a new tool for people needing assistance with resetting their username and/or password. The reset request form is available online at gov.nv.gov/forms/unemployment.
The completed form will result in staff providing instructions on the next steps through the individual's preferred contact methods as specified on the form.
I was scouting the news to find specific information about unemployment and relief funds, etc, to help one of my clients in Nevada because I help job seekers at https://www.market-connections.net. And this is the LATEST piece of news that I found as I see it was posted 12 hours ago; it is most helpful. Thank you much and I will send it to him immediately.
