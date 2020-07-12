LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced on Sunday a staffer at the Las Vegas unemployment insurance call center tested positive for COVID-19.
The department was made aware of the case on Saturday, according to a press release from the agency.
The call center was closed immediately, DETR said. The employee is self-quarantined with no immediate exposure risk to the public as the facility was closed to the public in mid-March.
DETR said it is notifying the appropriate staff and deep cleaning the workspace. All claims handled in Southern Nevada will be handled by the UI call center in Carson City in the meantime, DETR said.
During this period, claimants are used to use online services as much as possible. It wasn't clear how long the closure would last. DETR also recommended filing in early mornings, at night or on weekends.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system and call center will not be impacted, DETR said. People can file online at www.employnv.gov or call (800) 603-9681.
