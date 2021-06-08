LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Claimants with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will no longer use Bank of America debit cards.
Nevada DETR announced they will move from Bank of America to the Way2Go Card Debit Mastercard.
Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants will begin receiving their new green Way2Go cards throughout the month of June. Nevada DETR said claimants should activate their Way2Go Card immediately, even if there's no funding yet on the card. Benefits won't be deposited on the new Way2Go Card until early July.
Claimants will receive correspondence on the new cards via email, mail and the online claimant portal regarding the debit card transition. Claimants should continue to use their current debit card as they normally would until funds are added to the Way2Go cards.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants with direct deposit won't see any changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.