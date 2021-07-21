LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation claimants could start to see refunds in their accounts after ATM fee errors.
When Nevada DETR switched from Bank of America cards to Way2Go debit cards for funds, some claimants received out-of-network fees they weren't supposed to when trying to withdraw funds. Conduent was the company that started administering benefits for Nevada claimants on July 1.
Conduent said it would suspect the collection of out-of-network ATM feeds for all Nevada cardholders by July 23 until the problem has been resolved and will refund out-of-network fees retroactively to July 1. Surcharge fees charged by the individual ATM owners are valid and not subject to refund.
"Conduent has learned of an issue that inadvertently caused some Nevada beneficiaries to be charged out-of-network fees when using certain in-network ATMs," Conduent said in a statement. "Conduent is proud to be part of the DETR team ensuring that Nevada residents who qualify for unemployment insurance receive these important benefits.”
Conduent and Nevada DETR said out-of-network fees will resume after the problem is resolved and fees charged by individual ATM owners are not refundable now and in the future. DETR said it understands the frustration claimants are experiencing and apologized for the delay in correcting the issue.
Conduent said the fee refunds should be applied to debit cards by July 31. Anyone expecting a refund who didn't receive them should call Way2Go customer support after Aug. 1 at (844) 542-1115.
