LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday said that it is aware of an issue that can cause a delay in benefits to claimants.
Multiple claimants reached out to FOX5 on Tuesday to report that they had not received their funds this week.
In a statement provided to FOX5, DETR did not provide a specific time as to when it will be resolved, saying they are working to resolve it "as quickly as we can."
DETR's statement can be read below:
DETR has recently become aware of an issue that can delay benefits to claimants. We understand the frustration this is causing. We know the people who are eligible for funds need these benefits immediately. DETR is working to resolve the issue as quickly as we can.
