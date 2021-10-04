LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Monday that new hours will go into effect for the PUA call center.
According to a news release, beginning Oct. 4, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) call-center hours will change to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The PUA call center phone number is (800) 603-9681.
Federal PUA benefits expired Sept. 4, 202, the agency noted in the release.
