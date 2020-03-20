LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to the Nevada Department of Health's new COVID-19 dashboard, the number of positive COVID-19 cases statewide in Nevada is up to 109.
The 109 cases is up 14 from Thursday afternoon, which reported 95 cases statewide.
It is unclear at this time how many of the 109 cases are located in Clark County. FOX5 has reached out to the Southern Nevada Health District for clarification.
Carson City Health and Human Services on Friday reported its third positive case of COVID-19.
According to CCHHS, the patient is a male in his 70s who had close contact with a previously identified COVID-19 case. The agency said the man is self-isolating at home.
Of Thursday's 95 cases, the SNHD reported 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, with one reported death.
Nevada Health Response spokesperson Meghin Delaney said the data on the dashboard would be updated daily. The dashboard is available online.
