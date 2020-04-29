LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) on Wednesday released its "Path Forward Plan - Responding to COVID-19."
According to the department, the plan "outlines work that has been done to shift policies and practices to date, as well as next steps to navigate the emender of this school year and to prepare for the 2020-21 school year."
As part of the plan, NDE will establish a "reopening of schools committee," which will support the department in developing guidance for districts and charter schools to create and implement "safe, efficient, and equitable" plans for returning to school buildings, according to a news release.
Gov. Sisolak on April 21 announced that schools in the state would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
The reopening of schools committee will be comprised of state health officials, district superintendents and staff, charter school leaders, school safety experts and others, officials said. This committee will begin meeting in May 2020.
“I am proud of the ways our educators, staff, families, and students have stepped up to continue teaching and learning during this difficult time,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Along with our economic recovery plans, the Path Forward Plan will rely on the advice of experts to provide support to each district and charter school in developing and implementing a safe approach to re-opening our school buildings.”
In response to the challenges brought forth by switching to distance education, NDE says it created the Nevada Distance Learning Collaborative (DLC) "to support educators and families in providing and participating in distance education across the State." NDE says the "Path Forward Plan" will build on the work of the DLC and "leverage resources anticipated through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act" to increase resources to teach and learn remotely.
To learn more, visit: http://www.doe.nv.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.